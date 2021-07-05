Azerbaijani, Turkmen foreign ministers exchange views on topical issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

During a telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, including the further strengthening of traditional friendly relations, the Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

The ministers also discussed issues of regional security and expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The importance of the summit meeting planned for this year between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey was emphasized.

During the conversation, other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

News.Az