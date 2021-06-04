Yandex metrika counter

Two Azerbaijani journalists die in mine explosion in Kalbajar (VIDEO)

A cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) and a reporter of AZERTAC news agency died in a mine explosion in the liberated Kalbajar district, AzTV informed.

According to AzTV, a bus on its way to Kabajar’s Susuzlug village hit a landmine.

As a result of the mine explosion, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and AZERTAC special reporters Maharram Ibrahimov died. AzTV film director Emin Mammadov, the driver of the bus and a villager were injured.


