Two Azerbaijani journalists die in mine explosion in Kalbajar (VIDEO)
- 04 Jun 2021 13:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 161840
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-tv-reporter-and-cameraman-die-in-mine-explosion-in-kalbajar Copied
A cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) and a reporter of AZERTAC news agency died in a mine explosion in the liberated Kalbajar district, AzTV informed.
According to AzTV, a bus on its way to Kabajar’s Susuzlug village hit a landmine.
As a result of the mine explosion, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and AZERTAC special reporters Maharram Ibrahimov died. AzTV film director Emin Mammadov, the driver of the bus and a villager were injured.