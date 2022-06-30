Azerbaijani U20 Greco-Roman wrestlers win five medals at European Championships

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed five medals, including two golds at the U20 European Championships in Rome, Italy, News.Az reports.

The gold medals were clinched by Nihad Guluzade and Lachin Valiyev.

Gurban Gurbanov bagged silver for Azerbaijan, while Nihat Mammadli and Kanan Abdullazade grabbed bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan ranked 4th in the overall medal table of the tournament. Georgia finished first followed by Turkiye and Ukraine.

