Azerbaijani, UAE ministers discuss green energy projects in Shusha

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri in Shusha city.

The meeting featured discussions on green energy projects between Azerbaijan and the UAE, News.Az reports.“I had the honor of meeting with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy, in Shusha. We discussed our countries' successful economic collaboration and explored potential investment projects in green energy and tourism,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.The Azerbaijani minister noted that he also focused on negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with his UAE counterpart.

