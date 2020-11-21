Azerbaijani, UK officials discuss cooperation on renewable energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The districts of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation have high potential in the field of renewable energy sources (RES), especially solar and wind energy, said Zaur Mammadov, Head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the statement at an online meeting with Director of the International Trade Department of the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan and Regional Head for Energy Joel Derbyshire.

Mammadov noted that the liberation from the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands will ensure more reliable security of the country's energy projects.

During the meeting, information was provided on reforms in the energy sector in Azerbaijan, the transition to liberal market mechanisms, legislative acts in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency and the continuation of the process of preparing the draft law On Energy, the statement said.

At the same time, information was provided on the work done in the field of renewable energy, pilot projects in the field of solar and wind energy, international cooperation in this field, renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan, including the prospects for using wind energy.

During the meeting, advisability to explore the possibilities of joint cooperation both in these areas and in the direction of the development of wind energy, energy conservation, etc., was also highlighted.

News.Az