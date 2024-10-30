Azerbaijani, UK officials mull COP29 preparations, bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, paid a visit to the UK to discuss relations between the two countries, as well as preparations for the upcoming COP29 in Baku.

During the visit, Amirbayov held meetings with UK National Security Adviser Tim Barrow, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty and other senior officials, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov announced, News.Az reports.“On a working visit, Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani president’s representative on special assignments, met with UK National Security Adviser Tim Barrow, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty, UK MPs and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, the status of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and COP29,” Ambassador Suleymanov said on X.Amirbayov also gave a speech at Chatham House on the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and the upcoming COP29 in Baku. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

