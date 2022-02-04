Azerbaijani, Ukrainian PMs hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the phone conversation, the premiers exchanged congratulatory messages with each other to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

The parties praised the development of friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in economic and many other areas. They also discussed prospects for the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az