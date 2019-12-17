Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents hold expanded meeting

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky have been joined by their delegations for a meeting in an expanded format.

Addressing the event, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. President, dear guests!

Let me sincerely welcome you again. Welcome to Azerbaijan!

We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that it will give a powerful impetus to the relations between the two countries. In the one-on-one meeting, we already discussed many issues and saw yet again that the bilateral agenda is quite broad. Now, in expanded talks, we will discuss issues in detail. I am sure that the visit will produce excellent results. Many important issues were discussed, including those related to the growth of trade. Traditionally, cooperation in the field of energy and transport continues successfully. In the one-on-one meeting, we held a broad exchange of views on the further development of these ties. Another important area is agriculture. In previous years, we acquired a lot of agricultural machinery in Ukraine. Of course, issues related to mutual investments are of great interest. I am sure that the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani business forum due today will have a positive effect on the relations between business circles. Welcome again!

Х Х Х

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said:

- Dear Mr. President, dear members of the delegation!

Let me once again express my gratitude to you all. I am very pleased to be paying my first official visit to Azerbaijan today, especially because Azerbaijan is a very hospitable and friendly country for us.

Mr. President, during the discussions we noted that our relations are at a good level. But I think there are great opportunities to raise Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations to a higher level. Mr. President and I agreed that a delegation from Azerbaijan would visit Ukraine in the near future, visit all our companies and enterprises and explore opportunities. Energy, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development are of great interest to us.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you!

News.Az