Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents hold one-on-one meeting in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky have held a one-on-one meeting.

Greeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. President, I sincerely welcome you! Welcome to Azerbaijan!

I am sure that your visit will be successful and will give an impetus to the development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate you on your convincing victory in the presidential election. I am glad that you paying an official visit to Azerbaijan a few months after winning the election. This suggests that you are paying great attention to the development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations. We also attach great importance to these relations.

Our bilateral agenda is quite broad. Today, we will discuss political relations, cooperation in the economic sphere and interaction in the humanitarian and other fields. I am sure that the ongoing negotiations and the documents to be signed will further strengthen our ties.

Welcome again!

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said:

- Mr. President, thank you for the kind words. I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for inviting me to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. I sincerely want to say that I have been to Azerbaijan before. After each visit to Azerbaijan, I return to Ukraine with new feelings, new emotions and new friends. Azerbaijan is a very hospitable land. Let me take this opportunity to invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine. I assure you that we are also a very hospitable country.

The relations between our countries are currently very strong. I am sure that as a result of this visit we will be able to take them to a new stage. I want to express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for the recognition and support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Please also know that we also support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

