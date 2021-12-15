Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents meet in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels.

President Aliyev said he remembers Zelensky’s visit to Azerbaijan with pleasure.

“That visit was of great importance for the development of our bilateral relations. I am glad that all the instructions we gave after that visit are being implemented and Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations are developing successfully. We are successfully cooperating in many areas. Of course, we are very interested in expanding these ties,” the head of state noted.

Zelensky, in turn, thanked the Azerbaijani leader for holding a separate meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

“I also thank you for the continued political support for us from your country, for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

“I have very good memories of our meeting in Azerbaijan two years ago. Azerbaijan is a very hospitable country. I take this opportunity to invite you to visit Ukraine. I was hoping that you would visit our country on the 30th anniversary of our independence, but I also understand that the situation in the world is difficult these days due to COVID. However, the 30th anniversary of independence is celebrated throughout the year – from August to August next year. Therefore, I do hope that you will have the opportunity to come to Ukraine and we will look forward to your visit,” the Ukrainian president added.

The sides also touched upon the activities of the intergovernmental commission, mutual visits of business delegations, and exchanged views on the development of economic and trade relations, especially cooperation in the field of energy.

News.Az