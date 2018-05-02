Azerbaijani, UN officials discuss UN Global Communications Strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale within the UN General Assembly Information Committee meeting in New York, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the UN Global Communications Strategy.

Hikmat Hajiyev briefed on the work done at the national level to support media freedom in Azerbaijan, the UN's goals and objectives, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale also shared her impressions from the visits to Azerbaijan, as well as her pleasant memories about the development of Azerbaijan and especially the capital Baku.

