Azerbaijani university to be established in Turkey

An Azerbaijani university is planned to be established in Turkey, Abdulqafur Buyukfirat, adviser on education at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, told APA.

He noted that such an initiative was put forward by official circles of Azerbaijan.



According to the adviser, negotiations are underway on this issue.



“We believe that the establishment of an Azerbaijani university in Turkey will be realized. At the same, a Turkish university can be established in Azerbaijan through the newly-created Maarif Foundation in Turkey,” Buyukfirat said.



He went on to say that Turkish students receive high-level education in Azerbaijan. “As a result of this, in recent years there has been an increase in the number of Turkish citizens studying in Azerbaijan,” he said.

News.Az

