Azerbaijani, Uzbek defense ministers ink bilateral military cooperation plan

On October 19, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is paying an official visit to his Uzbek counterpart, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, visited the Bahouddin Naqshbandi memorial complex.

After getting acquainted with the complex, Minister Hasanov arrived at the Bukhara combined arms training range, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az

An official welcoming ceremony was held. The defense ministers passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

The ministers met first in private and then in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in military, military-technical, military educational fields, the organization of regular mutual visits of experts from both countries and a number of other issues of interest.

Then there was an introduction to the activity, material and educational base of the training range. The guests watched the exemplary exercises of servicemen.

The sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

In the end, the "Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024" was signed.

News.Az