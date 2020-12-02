Azerbaijani, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss latest situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. The importance of implementing the issues envisaged in the joint statement dated November 10, as well as the significance of this agreement in terms of ensuring peace, prosperity and security in the region, were emphasized.

The parties also discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

