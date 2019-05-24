Azerbaijani vice-speaker: Some countries spent millions dollars to prevent BTC project implementation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some countries spent $100 million to prevent the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline project, Azerbaijani Vice-Speaker Valeh Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks in Baku during the round table discussion entitled “Energy Security in Azerbaijan”, Trend reports on May 24.

"The financing of this project by the World Bank was important,” he said. “Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev personally presented this project to the World Bank’s management and it was implemented thanks to the authority of the great leader."

Alasgarov added, “Azerbaijan has made itself known in the international arena. If there were not solidarity and unity of people and authorities in Azerbaijan, then it would not have been possible to carry out this work."

News.Az

