Azerbaijani, Vietnamese FMs discuss strategic partnership prospects, security issues

The meeting focused on the prospects for the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, the future of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Both sides emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts, particularly the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and the adoption of the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership, which was described as a milestone in bilateral relations.

The ministers highlighted the broad potential for cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade, defense industry, energy security, transport and communications, and humanitarian affairs. They stressed the need to leverage existing mechanisms, including political consultations and the Intergovernmental Commission, to further advance collaboration.

Discussions also covered cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), with both ministers reaffirming the importance of continued mutual support and solidarity.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.