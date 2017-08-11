Azerbaijani violinist gives concert in London

Azerbaijani violinist Nazrin Rashidova has given a concert in London.

Report informs that the concert was held in London’s famous St. James church.

Accompanied by pianist Daniel Grimwood, Nazrin Rashidova performed works of Joseph Jongen and Paul Levis.

During the concert, Nazrin Rashidova was given the honor to play the violin owned by outstanding French violinist Emil Soge and made in 1744.

Notably, graduate of the Royal Musical Academy Nazrin Rashidova has given concerts in many countries of the world, achieved success at international contests and received a number of awards.

