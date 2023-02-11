Azerbaijani volunteers mobilize to help earthquake-affected people in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani volunteers joined the large-scale activities launched under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev to provide assistance to the fraternal Turkish people immediately after the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye earlier this week and caused numerous human casualties, News.Az reports.

Through the support of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan, from among members of “ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Volunteers”, "Young Volunteers", "Bir Volunteer", "Agrarian Development Volunteers", "Nakhchivan Volunteers", "Great Return" and “Eco-Volunteers” organizations, the most experienced young people ready to work in difficult conditions were identified and were sent to the brotherly country to participate in the disaster relief activities.

As part of the humanitarian activities of the union, Azerbaijani volunteers, together with their Turkish colleagues will participate in the distribution of assistance, registration and various coordination activities for citizens in the regions affected by the earthquake.

The volunteers once again expressed solidarity with the fraternal Turkish people who survived the terrible tragedy, expressed deep condolences to the families and close relatives of the victims, and wish recovery to the injured.

News.Az