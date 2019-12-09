Azerbaijani weightlifter crowned European champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Elshan Mammadov has become a two-time European champion after claiming gold at the EWF U15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships 2019 held in Eilat, Israel.

He secured the title after lifting 106kg in the snatch and 129 kg in the clean and jerk events in the 61kg weight category.

In 2018, Mammadov captured gold at the EWF Youth&U15 Weightlifting Championships in Milan, Italy.

News.Az

News.Az