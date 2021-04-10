Azerbaijani weightlifters claim one gold, one bronze at European Championships



Azerbaijani weightlifters have grabbed one gold and one bronze medal at the 2021 European Championships in Moscow, Russia.

Azerbaijan`s Boyanka Kostova won the gold medal after lifting 211 kg (95+116) in total.

Dadash Dadashbayli has lifted a total of 279 kg (177+202) to secure the bronze medal of the championships.

The tournament brings together 361 athletes from 40 countries.

