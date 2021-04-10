Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani weightlifters claim one gold, one bronze at European Championships

Azerbaijani weightlifters have grabbed one gold and one bronze medal at the 2021 European Championships in Moscow, Russia.

Azerbaijan`s Boyanka Kostova won the gold medal after lifting 211 kg (95+116) in total.

Dadash Dadashbayli has lifted a total of 279 kg (177+202) to secure the bronze medal of the championships.

The tournament brings together 361 athletes from 40 countries.

