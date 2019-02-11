Azerbaijani wines may enter markets of Vietnam, India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sharg Ulduzu OJSC, Azerbaijan’s wine-making plant located in Shamkir district, is preparing to export its products to new foreign markets, head of the company A

He said that this year the company plans to establish wine exports to India and Vietnam.

"There are traditional markets in our reserve, such as Russia and China, where our alcohol products are in great demand," he noted. "We are trying to increase exports to these countries. Earlier we planned to start exports to Mongolia this year, but due to a number of reasons this question remains open. There is an interest in Azerbaijani alcoholic drinks in the Mongolian market, but there are also certain problems with logistics. We are looking for optimal variants for entering the Mongolian market, and we believe that in the mid-term we will be able to export our products to that country as well."

He noted that the company’s products have an international certificate ISO:22000, a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, as well as a hygiene certificate issued by the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The company uses the latest technology. Modern German and Italian equipment is installed at the plant.

