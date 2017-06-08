Azerbaijani wines win gold and bronze medals at international contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wines “Shahnaz” won gold while “Madrasa” got bronze medals at the Concours Mondial De Bruxelles 24th international wines contest in Valladolid.

About 9 thousand wines competed this year for the coveted Concours Mondial de Bruxelles medals, AzerTag reports. The 320 international panel members awarded Silver, Gold and Grand Gold medals to top entries. Winners with the highest number of points in the red, white, rosé, sparkling, organic and fortified wine categories received revelation accolades.

News.Az

