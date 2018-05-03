Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani woman appointed as Tatarstan’s minister of culture

Azerbaijani woman appointed as Tatarstan’s minister of culture

Irada Eyyubova of Azerbaijani origin has been appointed as new minister of culture of the Tatarstan Republic of the Russian Federation, APA reported citing Tatar-Inform.

A relevant order on her appointment was signed on May 3.  

Eyyubova previously served as the chairman of the State Committee of Tatarstan for Archival Affairs.

