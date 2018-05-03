Azerbaijani woman appointed as Tatarstan’s minister of culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irada Eyyubova of Azerbaijani origin has been appointed as new minister of culture of the Tatarstan Republic of the Russian Federation, APA reported citing Tatar-Inform.

A relevant order on her appointment was signed on May 3.

Eyyubova previously served as the chairman of the State Committee of Tatarstan for Archival Affairs.

News.Az

