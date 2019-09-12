Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani women`s volleyball team ranks 11th in CEV European Ranking List

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) has released its latest world rankings of women teams, placing Azerbaijan 11th with 212 points.

Serbia leads the table with 298 points, followed by Italy with 286 points and the Netherlands with 282 points.

