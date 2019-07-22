Azerbaijani wrestler claims first gold of EYOF

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Farid Sadigli (45kg) has bagged the first gold medal of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival which is held at the H

Sadigli secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over the representative of Turkey Umut Coban.

The Azerbaijani athlete beat his Italian rival Andrea Martino in 1/8 final, Georgian Davit Gvasalia at 1/4 final, and Russian Maxim Gurov at semifinal.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is being held in Baku from July 21-27. The event brings together 3,900 athletes from 48 countries who contest 135 sets of medals at 12 sports facilities.

News.Az

News.Az