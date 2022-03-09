Azerbaijani wrestler crowned European champion
- 09 Mar 2022 10:27
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Khasay Hasanli has won a gold medal at the Senior U23 European Championships held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, News.Az reports.
He secured the gold medal thanks to a 10-0 victory over Georgian Davit Sologashvili in the men`s 77kg final.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler Ziya Babashov (63 kg) scooped silver, while Lachin Valiyev (87 kg) bagged bronze medal of the championships.