Azerbaijani wrestler crowned youth Olympic champion
- 15 Oct 2018 07:05
Turan Bayramov secured the Olympic title after defeating Iran`s Mahammad Bagi Karimiseyfabad in the final bout
Azerbaijani free-style wrestler Turan Bayramov has won gold in the men` s 65kg weight category at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
He secured the Olympic title after defeating Iran`s Mahammad Bagi Karimiseyfabad in the final bout.
