Azerbaijani wrestler crowned youth Olympic champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turan Bayramov secured the Olympic title after defeating Iran`s Mahammad Bagi Karimiseyfabad in the final bout

Azerbaijani free-style wrestler Turan Bayramov has won gold in the men` s 65kg weight category at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He secured the Olympic title after defeating Iran`s Mahammad Bagi Karimiseyfabad in the final bout.

News.Az

News.Az