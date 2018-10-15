Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned youth Olympic champion

Turan Bayramov secured the Olympic title after defeating Iran`s Mahammad Bagi Karimiseyfabad in the final bout

Azerbaijani free-style wrestler Turan Bayramov has won gold in the men` s 65kg weight category at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He secured the Olympic title after defeating Iran`s Mahammad Bagi Karimiseyfabad in the final bout.

News.Az


