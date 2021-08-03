Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian rival, earns bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov (77 kg weight category) defeated his Armenian rival Karapet Chalyan 4:1 to win the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This is the third bronze medal of the Azerbaijani team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Earlier, Azerbaijani female judoka Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg weight category) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez earned bronze medals at the Olympics.

