Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 2026 European final

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Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Islam Bazarganov advanced to the final of the European Championships in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

He will battle for gold medal in the me’s 57kg weight class, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan is represented at the European Championships with 25 wrestlers. Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82kg) seized the titles, while Nihat Mammadli (60kg), Rashad Mammadov (55kg), and Islam Abbasov (87kg) won bronze medals. In women’s wrestling, Gunay Gurbanova (59kg) placed third.

The championships will run until April 26.

News.Az