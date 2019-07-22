Azerbaijani wrestlers win 4 medals on first day of EYOF

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Abulfaz Nasirov (55kg) has won silver to seal his country’s fourth medal at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

Nasirov lost 5-10 to Italian Simone Vincenzo Piroddu.

On the way to the final, Abulfaz Nasirov beat his British, Georgian, and Russian rivals.

Azerbaijani wrestlers claimed four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze on the first day of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

