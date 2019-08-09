Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani wrestlers win six medals during one day in Georgia

Grand Prix Wrestling dedicated to the memory of Vakhtang Balavadze and Givi Kartozia is underway in Georgia, Trend reports.

The first winners were named on the second day of the competition.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Shamil Zubairov (-92 kg), Ahmednabi Gvarzatilov (-61 kg) and Rashad Yusifli (-79 kg) won bronze medals in wrestling competitions.

Elman Mukhtarov (-63 kg) won a gold medal, his rival Murad Mammadov, as well as Islambek Dadov (-72 kg) grabbed silver in Greco-Roman wrestling competitions.

