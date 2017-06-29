Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals on second day of European championship

Azerbaijan have claimed three medals, including two golds on the second day of the 2017 European Junior Wrestling Championship in Drotmund, Germany.

Azerbaijan's gold medals came from Afgan Kashalov (55kg) and Hajimurad Mahmmadsaidov (84kg). Mahal Novruzov grabbed a silver medal in the 66kg weight class.

News.Az

