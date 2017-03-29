Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals in U23 Wrestling Championship
- 29 Mar 2017 10:16
- Sports
Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed two medals, including one gold on the first day of U23 Senior European Wrestling Championships held in Szombathely, Hungary.
The gold medal came from Teymur Mammadov (65 kg), while Ismayil Abdullayev claimed the bronze medal of the tournament in 74 kg weigh class, according to AzVision.
News.Az