Azerbaijani wushu kung fu team bring home nine European medals from Türkiye

The Azerbaijan fighters have captured nine medals, including two golds, at the European Wushu Kungfu Championships 2023 held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The gold medals came from Elchin Eminov, who crowned the European champion for the 6th time, and Hamza Rasulzade who also beat his rivals to secure the title of European championship.

The Azerbaijani fighters also claimed 3 silver and 4 bronze medals of the championship.

News.Az