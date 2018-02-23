Azerbaijani youth holds flashmob in memory of Khojaly genocide in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

The #KHOJALY letters burned all night long with the use of more than 2000 candles of a special shape in an area of 100 sq.m.

With the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lithuania, active members of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Lithuania held a flashmob dedicated to the Khojaly genocide on the banks of the Neris River in the center of Vilnius.

The event was held with the special permission of the Vilnius city council in a crowdy place in front of the municipality building.



The # KHOJALY letters burned all night long with the use of more than 2000 candles of a special shape in an area of 100 sq.m.

Along with Azerbaijani students educated at Vilnius and Kaunas universities, Lithuanian youth also took an active part in organizing this flashmob.

Earlier, the blood donation campaign dedicated to Khojaly victims was held by the Embassy and the Lithuanian Blood Center. Along with the diplomats, the blood donation campaign involved diaspora representatives, students, and Lithuanian youth.

News.Az

News.Az