Azerbaijani youth play huge role in sustainable development: deputy minister

"Young people are the flagship of advanced processes and the bearers of innovative solutions"

Azerbaijani youth play a huge role in the sustainable and inclusive development in society, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Intigam Babayev said at the Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, held as part of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum on Oct. 26, Trend reports.

Young people are the flagship of advanced processes and the bearers of innovative solutions, Babayev said.

Babayev called the recent presentation of 17 young ambassadors in Azerbaijan an important event. The young ambassadors were chosen to promote sustainable development ideas within the UN program.

He stressed the importance of young people's active participation in the projects of international importance, which contribute to the development of the country's socio-economic potential.

The 6th International Humanitarian Forum, dedicated to "Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development", was launched in Baku on Oct. 25.

The two-day forum is attended by 581 people, including 416 foreign guests from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

The Baku Forum on Sustainable Development is held under the slogan "Strengthening the Regional Partnership on Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals".

The forum participants discuss the role of youth, women, legislative bodies, civil society in achieving sustainable development goals.

News.Az

