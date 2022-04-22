Azerbaijanis abroad are great force, their activities are very important for the country: President Ilham Aliyev

Young Azerbaijanis living abroad should know well the history of the Second Karabakh War and convey these truths to their friends, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

He made the comments at the fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis held in the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijanis living abroad are a great force.

“The activities of Azerbaijanis abroad are very important for our country. Their active involvement in the delivery of the realities about Azerbaijan, and protection of the interests of Azerbaijan, of course, further strengthen our state. As the Azerbaijani state, we are always interested in the life of Azerbaijanis living abroad and we make contacts. This is an important factor in interstate relations,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

