Azerbaijanis attend preparatory event for Young Human Summit in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Women's Association (AWA) in the Great Britain and Human Foundation have organized a preparatory event for the Young Human Summit, AZERTAC reports.

The event held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Great Britain brought together representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora living in London.

Co-chair of the Young Human Summit Nuriyya Guliyeva provided information about the event to be organized in October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She noted that the event will be focused on the relations of the education, human capital and innovation, how they interact, intersect and complement each other in the present time with the advancements in technology.

Nuriyya Guliyeva spoke about the importance of hosting such events in the country.

News.Az

News.Az