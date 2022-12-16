Azerbaijanis continue peaceful protests near Shusha for fourth fifth day

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the fifth straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests near Shusha, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area, News.Az reports.

The protesters demand that temporary Russian peacekeepers prevent illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources in the region.

They also demand that the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, major general Volkov speak to them and listen to their demands.

News.Az