Azerbaijanis hold protest rally in Australia

On July 23, members of the Association of Azerbaijanis in Australia held a rally in Sydney in protest against Armenia's latest military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan.

During the action, which took place in front of the parliament building of New South Wales state, the slogans "Long live Azerbaijan!" and "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" were chanted. There also were calls to put an end to the aggression of Armenia.

In the protest, which was organized in accordance with the rules on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New South Wales state with the participation of a limited number of participants and the observance of social distance, the Azerbaijanis tried to convey to the state’s parliamentarians and representatives of the local community the truth about the policy of Armenia’s occupation.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh responses from the Armenian diaspora members.

News.Az