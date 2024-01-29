Azerbaijanis hold protest rally outside EU Tbilisi office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living in Georgia held on Sunday a protest rally outside the European Union Tbilisi office.

The protest rally was held on the initiative of the House of Azerbaijan.

The protesters held up slogans such as "Stop Armenian terror”, “End environmental terrorism by Armenia”, "End discrimination and double standards!", as well as "Justice for Khojaly!".

Hundreds of Azerbaijanis joined the peaceful protest rally.

News.Az