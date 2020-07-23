Azerbaijanis hold protest rally in Atlanta

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living in Atlanta, the administrative center of the US’ Georgia state, held a protest against Armenia’s military provocations on the state border in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz and the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by this aggressive country, the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora informs.

“The protest was held with the organizational support of Azerbaijanis living in Atlanta and Alabama cities. The act took place in front of the Congress building, where the members of the Legislative Assembly (Senators) of Georgia state sit.

“Posters prepared by our compatriots with the slogans "End of Armenia's occupation policy!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Armenia is a terrorist!" and others, as well as with photographs of martyrs who died during military provocations in the Tovuz direction were demonstrated at the action. The protesters demanded to put an end to the occupational and aggressive policy of Armenia.

News.Az