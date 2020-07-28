Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijanis in Hungary launch petition to protest Airbnd ads on occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani students studying in Hungary have launched a petition addressed to the of Airbnb.com website in connection with the rental of apartments in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora said on Tuesday.

The website posted an advertisement on the renting of apartments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Azerbaijani students are calling to sign this petition.

The petition is available here.


