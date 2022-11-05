Azerbaijanis in Moldova hold peaceful rally outside French embassy (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 4, Azerbaijanis living in Moldova held a peaceful rally outside the Embassy of France in Chisinau.

The rally was organized by the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova in protest against the pro-Armenian draft resolution initiated by six members of the French Senate on October 3, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova told News.Az.

The draft resolution reflects biased and false accusations against Azerbaijan and calls on France and other EU countries to impose an oil and gas embargo on Azerbaijan. This document contains one-sided and biased views and ignores the pain and hopes of millions of Azerbaijanis, who had been displaced from their native lands for about 30 years.

The appeal adopted by the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova was handed to the French embassy. The appeal notes that despite the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders and the agreements reached through the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel, Armenia still refuses to provide accurate landmine maps to Azerbaijan, as well as information about the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis reported missing during the First Karabakh War.

The appeal also provides information about the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces in September this year.

News.Az