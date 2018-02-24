Azerbaijanis in Munich hold protest rally over Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

n connection with the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijanis held a protest rally in Munich, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora said in a message.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities of Munich took part in the protest rally organized by Sattar Karimov, chairman of the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis of Munich, his deputy Fuad Rzayev and the Bavarian Federation of Turkish Societies, according to Trend.

The slogans “Justice to Khojaly”, “Khojaly genocide - crime against humanity” and others were voiced at the protest rally, posters and flags of Azerbaijan were raised.

Speaking at the rally, the Azerbaijanis demanded from the international community to demonstrate decisive stance against Armenia’s aggressive and occupation policy.

Following the rally, an appeal was sent to international organizations on behalf of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities of Munich.

The international community must give legal assessment to the Khojaly genocide and take decisive measures to end the occupation policy of Armenia, according to the appeal. The document expresses concern over the indifference of the international community regarding the events that are taking place, which prompts Armenia to commit even more serious crimes.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

