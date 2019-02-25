Azerbaijanis suffered financial damage of over $170M in Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens suffered financial damage of over $170 million as a result of the Khojaly Genocide, says a joint statement by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Military Prosecutor’s Office, read out Feb. 25 by spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva at a press conference on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Trend reports.

"The international community has condemned these events by adopting UN resolutions and other documents," Abdullayeva said.

She noted that some representatives of the former Armenian regime, as well as representatives of the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan directly participated in the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, including the Khojaly Genocide.

Head of the Special Investigations Department at the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan Emil Taghiyev, in turn, noted that work is underway to bring to justice 305 people, who participated in the crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh. Of these, 39 participated in the Khojaly Genocide, he said.

"Relevant documents were sent to Interpol, but to date none of these persons has been extradited to Azerbaijan," Taghiyev said.

He added that the investigation into the Khojaly Genocide is conducted in five directions: genocide, torture, terror, financial damage and serious crimes.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

