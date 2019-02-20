Azerbaijanis to have 10 holiday days off in March

Azerbaijan declared 10 days off at once in March, Fineko/abc.az reports.

According to Cabinet Ministers’ decision, in connection with the International Women's Day, March 8 will be a non-working day, and due to the fact that March 9 and 10 fall on Saturday and Sunday - three days in a row will be non-working.

March 20-24 are weekends because of spring holiday Novruz, but due to the fact that March 23 falls on Saturday and March 24 on Sunday, respectively, March 25 and 26 will also be non-working days.

