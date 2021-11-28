Azerbaijan's achievements highly appreciated by int’l institutions: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's achievements are highly appreciated by international institutions, President Ilham Aliyev said in his remarks at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held on Sunday in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the Davos World Economic Forum report ranks Azerbaijan in the 10th place for the long-term government strategy and 5th in the world in terms of the leadership's commitment to reform.

“Again, according to the Davos report - Azerbaijan ranks the 2nd for electricity supply to the population, 11th for efficiency of railroad services, 12th for efficiency of air transportation services, 25th for efficiency of seaport services, and 27th for quality of road infrastructure,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az