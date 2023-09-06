Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Croatia’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s ADA University and the Diplomatic Academy of Croatia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, News.Az reports.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia, the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ADA University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia on the sidelines of the official visit of FM Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia," the ministry said.

