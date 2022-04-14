Azerbaijan’s Agrarco LLC and FAO sign memorandum on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum on cooperation and coordination of activities between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Azerbaijan’s Agrarco LLC was signed in Baku on Thursday.

The document was signed by FAO representative in Azerbaijan Melek Cakmak and Agrarco Director Javid Kazimov within the framework of the project “Catalyzing the efficiency and sustainability of Azerbaijan's hazelnut sector” (HAZER), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Under the memorandum, the sides will work on the production and processing of hazelnuts, the application of best practices in this sphere and the organization of events to increase the potential of farmers.

In addition, the sides will explore the potential of using renewable energy sources, and logistics, and also assist other farmers in the development of advanced technologies.

News.Az